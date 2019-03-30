KUWAIT: The 9th Kuwait Anesthesia Conference kicked off yesterday at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre to discuss specific topics in the field of anesthesia and anesthesiology. Assistant Undersecretary for Development and Quality Affairs Dr Mohammed Al-Khashti stressed on the importance of the three-day conference and its contribution to upgrading the health system in the state, pointing out that its recommendations will be the focus of the health ministry.

(From left) Dr. Abdulrahman Alrefai and Dr. Al-Khashti testing some of the latest technologies the Central Circle has to offer

In a speech during the opening ceremony, Khashti said the conference provides an opportunity for doctors of different specialties to review the latest scientific and practical developments in the field of anesthesia and intensive care related to heart disease. He added that the field of anesthesia recently witnessed a remarkable development in the expertise of doctors in terms of dealing with difficult situations and the development of vital surveillance techniques. Khashti revealed that the ministry is planning to hold around 30 conferences and 40-50 workshops depending on the budget of the ministry, which was KD 1.8 million last year. Khashti delivered the speech behalf on behalf of Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah.

By Faten Omar