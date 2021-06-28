KUWAIT: Around 96.1 percent of COVID-19 deaths registered between June 1 and June 26 in Kuwait have been for unvaccinated people, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. Kuwait had on Sunday said that the death toll from the virus climbed to 1,933 after registering 14 mortalities in the previous 24 hours, including 12 unvaccinated cases.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that 1,558 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the same period, taking the caseload to 351,481. The number of total recoveries rose to 331,015 after confirming 1,592 in the same period, Dr Sanad said.

He noted that over 19,000 patients were hospitalized as of Sunday, including 272 cases in intensive care units. Medical swabs conducted in the same period hit 12,218, bringing the total to 2.933 million, he said, indicating that the ratio between recoveries to swabs was 12.75 percent.

Dr Sanad renewed his call for the public to abide by health precautions and physical distancing, as well as avoid gatherings. He further urged the public to follow up official accounts of the ministry and the state’s bodies to be briefed on guidelines and recommendations in order to control the spread of the virus. – KUNA