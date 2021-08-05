KUWAIT: Some 91.1 percent of the people in Kuwait who died from COVID-19 in July were not vaccinated, Kuwait health ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said on Wednesday. The remaining four percent received one dose, while 4.9 percent received two doses, added the official. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign is ongoing at 101 centers, he said, mentioning that daily appointments have reached 100,000.

The tangible results of global vaccination campaigns call for optimism, said Dr Sanad. This is demonstrated in the reductions to fatality rates and intensive care admissions. The main path to ending the pandemic’s repercussions has become determined by vaccine turnout and maintaining adherence to health measures, he underlined.

Kuwait’s daily coronavirus cases had increased by 851 to 400,979 as deaths increased by six to 2,351, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 814 by Wednesday, with 267 of them in intensive care units, Dr Sanad noted, revealing that another 9,748 were receiving regular treatment.

Another 1,048 people were cured of the virus on the same day, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 388,880, the spokesman said. The total number of swab tests taken in Kuwait reached 3,457,189 as of Wednesday, he indicated. – KUNA