When 9-year-old Jayline Barbosa Brandao’s parents were overcome by carbon monoxide from a backup power generator in October, the Brockton, Mass, girl sprang into action and unlocked her father’s Face ID-equipped iPhone to call emergency services.

On October 28, Brandao was in bed when she heard her dad yelling, reports CNN. Rushing to her parents’ room, she found her mother overwhelmed by the odorless gas. Her father lost consciousness shortly after.

“I thought it was just a headache, then two to three minutes I didn’t feel anything after that,” the girl’s mother, Marcelina Brandao, told CNN affiliate WFXT. Brandao reached for her father’s iPhone and unlocked the device by holding it up to his face. It is unclear if iPhone’s attention awareness feature was enabled. The security safeguard requires users to look at their device before authorizing entry.

After calling emergency services, the young girl led her 7-year-old sister outside to seek assistance from a neighbor. Brandao’s family was taken to the hospital for treatment and all are doing well. – Agencies