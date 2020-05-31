KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced, Sunday, 851 new infections of the coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 27,043. Total deaths reached 212 with seven new fatalities registered today, the ministry said. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press conference that the 851 infections included 297 Kuwaitis, 165 Indians, 86 Bangladeshis, 129 Egyptians, and the rest of other nationalities. Currently, there are 200 patients receiving medical care at intensive care wards, Dr Sanad revealed. Meanwhile, health authorities conducted 3,349 swabs in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count of such tests to 293,362, Dr Sanad added. Earlier, Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 1,230 people from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 11,386. — KUNA