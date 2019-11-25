KUWAIT: Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality has distributed 254 new garbage containers since the beginning of a media campaign titled “Keep it Clean”, said cleaning manager Melfi Al-Hawaly, noting that cleaning tops his team’s priorities. Hawaly added that 8,380 cubic meters of waste has been removed from the governorate’s various areas.



In other news, a number of Municipal Council members who had withdrawn from an earlier session to express their dissatisfaction with forming a special committee to do the work of another panel already convened, strongly condemned considering them as absent without due cause. This came during the Municipal Council’s weekly session held yesterday.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi