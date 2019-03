BEIRUT: Eight Lebanese citizens have been charged with “terrorism” in the UAE and denied legal representation, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. Families of the eight men say they were charged with terrorism, according to New York-based HRW. UAE media reported that they are linked to Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah. All of the men under trial have lived and worked in UAE for more than 15 years, seven of them for Dubai-owned Emirates Airlines, HRW said. – AFP