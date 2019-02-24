KUWAIT: Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel said the total number of citizens registered with the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) employment system since 1999 is 278,403, of whom 42,743 withdrew to seek jobs elsewhere. Responding to a parliamentary inquiry by MP Adel Al-Damkhi, Aqeel explained that 91.5 percent of citizens registered with the system have been employed, while a further 11,628 nominees are waiting for employment. She added that 6,739 jobs are vacant in various ministries, namely the education and interior ministries, according to those ministries’ assessment of their needs for the year 2019-2020. Aqeel also noted that only 3.6 percent of citizens registered with the CSC system had not been nominated for any jobs, as many of them rejected the jobs they had been offered.

Renewable energy

In collaboration with relevant government bodies, the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) is currently working on executing a number of renewable energy projects to meet the instructions of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to produce 15 percent of electricity from clean resources by 2030, said informed sources. The sources added that the Kabd project to turn waste into electricity is one of the leading projects to be executed in collaboration with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects and Kuwait Municipality to produce 80 megawatts. The sources said the project would resolve the problems of 21 landfill sites and scientifically help get rid of the waste they contain. In addition, the sources said MEW will execute the Subbiya water reservoirs project and install photoelectric panels on them to generate 25-30 megawatts of electricity.

Kuwait Hospital

Upon direct instructions from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, UAE’s health and community protection ministry renamed Al-Barahah Hospital in Dubai as Kuwait Hospital. UAE Health Minister Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al-Owais said renaming the hospital is in appreciation of the historic role played by the hospital since it was established in 1966 by the late Dubai ruler Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al-Maktoum in the presence of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

13 projects

The finance ministry approved financial requests by the education ministry to execute a number of construction projects in various educational areas, said informed sources, noting that the ministry approved 13 projects with a total cost of KD 36.5 million to be used in rehabilitating schools, build new ones and build 50 gyms in five educational areas.

Supreme committee

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s (KPC) Deputy Chairman and CEO Hashem Hashem recently issued a decision to reform KPC and its subsidiaries’ supreme purchasing committee under the chairmanship of Saad Abdul Wahab Al-Saad. The committee will include Mazen Dawood Al-Sardi, Ali Abdullah Mohammed, Yousif Ahmed Ali, Adel Mohammed Al-Zamel, Abdul Rasoul Hussein Jaafar and a representative from the oil ministry. The decision will be effective on Feb 27 with the aim of giving a new push to the oil sector, said informed sources, adding that the committee is responsible for reviewing and approving various tenders prior to submitting them to the Central Agency for Public Tenders.

Water balloon

An army officer from the ruling family chased another vehicle along Gulf Road and rammed it deliberately after one of the passengers threw a water balloon at his vehicle. Case papers indicate that both the ‘sheikh’ captain and the other vehicle’s driver argued after water from the balloon spoiled the interior of the officer’s vehicle. Things then developed into a chase, during which they both rammed each other’s vehicles, until both vehicles broke down and stopped. A case was filed and both drivers were referred to relevant authorities pending further procedures.

By A Saleh