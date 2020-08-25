KUWAIT: A field academic study by Kuwait University, which was prepared by the Director of the Gulf and Peninsula Studies Center Dr Faisal Abu Slaib, showed 64.77 percent of those surveyed believed the reason behind the spread of COVID-19 are expatriates, while 76.25 percent agree on deporting these expats from the country.

The survey said 39 percent of respondents said expats do not have the right to be treated free of charge in government hospitals, 63.67 percent believe the commerce ministry did not succeed in controlling prices during the crises, 39.12 percent believe the government responded as required, while 38.12 percent said the curfew had positive results in fighting the coronavirus. The study added 50.10 percent believe the health ministry is transparent. The sample size was 1,000 individuals.

Teachers stuck in limbo

Separately, the education ministry has stopped renewal of residency permits of teachers stuck abroad in coordination with the interior ministry, reported Al-Qabas daily.

Informed sources said the reason behind this action is due to posting links on social media where teachers could pay their visa renewal fees, which forced the ministry to suspend the renewal temporarily out of fears the links might be hacked.

The sources said the education and interior ministries are coordinating to find an alternative that allows teachers with expired residency permits to enter the country instead of renewing them online while abroad.