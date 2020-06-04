KUWAIT: A total of 562 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad announced on Thursday. The latest count of infections with the contagious disease showed a downward tilting of the coronavirus cases’ curve that recently exceeded the 1,000-case threshold.

Sanad, speaking during his daily briefing about the local pandemic status, said the total count of infection cases reached 29,921, adding that six new deaths were also recorded in the past 24 hours, putting the count of fatalities at 236. The new cases include 177 Kuwaitis, 99 Indians, 86 Bangladeshis and 84 Egyptians, with the rest of other nationalities.

The cases were registered in the health zones as following: 200 in Ahmadi governorate, 148 in Farwaniya, 105 in Jahra, 55 in Capital governorate and 54 in Hawally. Sanad said the number of patients who were discharged from quarantine in the past 24 hours amounted to 418. However, they were advised to sequester themselves in their homes for 14 days. As to number of swab tests conducted in the last 24 hours, they amounted to 2,721, with the total count of such examinations reaching 306,006.

Also speaking during the daily briefing were doctors in charge of two makeshift hospitals that had been established in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis. Dr Mohammad Al-Hmdain and Dr Dhari Al-Hashash indicated that the two hospitals have a total capacity of around 1,500 beds. They also include emergency wards, laboratories and intensive care units, in addition to various other wards. Both hospitals serve expatriates infected with the contagious disease. – KUNA