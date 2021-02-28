KUWAIT: More than 500,000 students will start the second school term today following a break of a month and a half. The education ministry has adjusted the teaching plan for the first three elementary grades, after a decision was made to have real-time classes and not recorded classes, as the case was in the first term, so there can be interaction between teachers and students.

The ministry decided school timings from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm for the secondary stage, 8:00 am to 1:00 pm for the intermediate stage, and 8:00 am to 12:00 pm for the kindergarten stage. As for the elementary stage, work will be divided into two periods – mornings (8:00 am until 1:00 pm) and afternoon (2:45 pm until 5:45 pm). As for the administration (principal, assistant principal, administrative faculty), they will divide work between them in the morning and afternoon periods. – Al-Rai