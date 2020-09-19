KUWAIT: Participants clean trash on Khuwaisat Beach near Jahra yesterday to coincide with World Cleanup Day. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: Coinciding with World Cleanup Day, the biggest cleanup drive in Kuwait took place yesterday at Khuwaisat Beach near the Jahra desert. Around 5,000 people of various nationalities participated in the campaign, according to Al-Nowair, a private nonprofit organization that organized the event.

Head of Al-Nowair Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Sabah expressed her pride and happiness at the launch of the campaign titled “Kuwait is Clean”, pointing out that Kuwait is participating in this historic event for the first time, which will strengthen its international position in the field of environmental preservation.

Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Waleed Al-Jassem thanked Al-Nowair, stressing the Municipality constantly supports such volunteer campaigns aiming to create a safe and healthy environment for all. Director General of the Environment Public Authority Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah confirmed the importance of such an initiative, which will help in extending the public’s environmental awareness.





Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organizations Nasser Abdullah Al-Hein said the ministry is keen to participate in this event due to the importance of the issue locally and internationally. He praised the distinguished efforts by Sheikha Intisar over the years to preserve the environment. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Supply Authority at the Defense Ministry Maj Gen Ali Abdul Hadi Al-Shanfa said the ministry’s higher leadership is keen to participate in this campaign.

US Ambassador Alina Romanowski said that the embassy was eager to join the international community in its responsibility to preserve a clean environment, indicating that participation in yesterday’s event was part of global efforts in this regard. Canadian Ambassador Wes Pierre Edmond indicated that both countries are interested in addressing climate change and environment preservation, praising at the same time government bodies and the private sector for their contributions to this global event.

UN Secretary General’s Representative and Resident Coordinator to Kuwait Tareq Al-Sheikh, UN Ambassador to Kuwait Christian Tieu Dunn, and member of the Municipal Council Maha Al-Baghli expressed appreciation and pride to participate in such an international event. World Cleanup Day is an annual global social action program aimed at combating the global solid waste problem, including the problem of marine debris. It is coordinated by the Estonian organization Let’s Do It! World.