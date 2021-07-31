KUWAIT: Xue Chuanlai, defense attache of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, made a statement yesterday during an online celebration of the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held by the embassy. The following are excerpts from the statement:

“Today we are gathering online to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. First of all, as the Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy and on behalf of Ambassador Li Minggang, I’d like to extend to all of you my warmest welcome and sincere appreciation for your participation.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was founded by the Communist Party of China (CPC) on August 1, 1927. Over the past 94 years, especially since the 18th Party Congress, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping at its core, people’s armed forces have comprehensively deepened its national defense and military reforms and taken bold steps on the road to a strong military with Chinese characteristics, achieving a revolutionary reshaping and moving into a new era.

“On the journey ahead, aiming at the goal of elevating People’s Armed Forces to world-class standards, People’s Armed Forces will fully implement Xi Jinping’s vision on strengthening the military as well as military strategy for the new era, maintain the Party’s absolute leadership over the people’s armed forces, follow a Chinese path to military development, and constantly enhance its capabilities to address various security threats and accomplish diversified military tasks.

China people’s armed forces will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development, provide a strong guarantee for the Chinese dream of achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. “The Chinese nation has always loved peace. Peace, concord, and harmony are ideas the Chinese nation has pursued and carried forward for more than 5,000 years.

Since the beginning of modern times, the Chinese people have suffered from aggressions and wars, and have learned the value of peace and the pressing need for development. Therefore, China will never inflict such sufferings on any other country. Since its founding 72 years ago, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has never started any war or conflict. The Chinese nation does not carry aggressive and hegemonic traits in its genes.

“On the journey ahead, China will remain committed to implementing the independent foreign policy of peace, adhere to the defense policy purely defensive in nature and a military strategy of active defense, follow the path of peaceful development, contribute to building a human community with a shared future, using China’s achievements in development to provide new opportunities to the world.

History proves and will continue to prove that China will never follow the beaten track of big powers in seeking hegemony. No matter how it might develop, China will never threaten any other country or seek any sphere of influence. A strong military of China will always be a staunch force for world peace, stability and the building of a human community with a shared future.

“Kuwait is the first Gulf Arab country establishing diplomatic relations with China. This year carries special meaning, marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of our bilateral relations, and also the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership.

Over the past 50 years, especially while facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between us has stood the test of changing international and regional climate. Focusing on the 50th anniversary, overcoming the influence of COVID-19 pandemic, we plan and organize a series of activities, and find new and important areas to cooperate, therefore, further boosting our relationship.

On the journey ahead, under the framework of strategic partnership, we will enhance our political mutual trust, focus on the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with the 2035 Vision, expand the depth and width of pragmatic cooperation and bring much more benefits to the two peoples. Military-to-military relationship is an important part of the bilateral ties, and some progress has been witnessed in the past years.

And as the Chinese Defense Attache in Kuwait, I do hope our two militaries work together to explore new fields in defense cooperation, anti-terrorism, the military exchanges, doing our utmost to open up new cooperation prospects. Finally, let’s wish the friendship between the two countries and the two militaries lasting forever.”