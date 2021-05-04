KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission said yesterday that Eid Al-Fitr public holiday will start on Wednesday, May 12, and will end on Sunday May 16 irrespective of whether or not Wednesday marks the first day of Eid.

The decision for the five-day break applies to all ministries, government agencies and bodies along with public sector institutions, according to a statement issued by the Commission. Public sector institutions will return to regular working hours on Monday, May 17, the statement added. – KUNA