KUWAIT: A special committee formed to inspect commercial stores inspected a number of stores in the Capital governorate areas, and discovered hundreds of workers sponsored by businesses which had their licenses suspended.

Committee chairman and acting manpower authority director Mubarak Al-Azmi said the committee comprises of elements from the manpower authority, interior and commerce ministries, Kuwait Municipality and the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), adding that the committee sends copies of the citations it files to all the above bodies so that each can act according to its responsibilities. Azmi added that the recent campaign found 99 commercial licenses had been suspended from practicing any activities, while they still sponsor 498 workers. “The committee will continue inspecting all malls in various governorates,” he concluded.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi