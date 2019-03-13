Including 130 without IDs, 51 in violation of residency law, 26 absconders















KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s general security department carried out two campaigns against makeshift markets and ‘suspicious’ apartments in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Fahaheel under the leadership of Assistant Undersecretary Maj Gen Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Sabah. The campaigns resulted in arresting 459 persons – 130 without IDs, 51 in violation of residency law, 26 absconders, 15 over liquor, 10 wanted on civil cases and four for vice acts, while 164 citations for traffic violations were issued. Three persons were caught in possession of drugs and eight vehicles were impounded.

False information

The interior ministry denied a citizen’s claims that instructions were given to place state security, criminal detectives and special security at all social security offices. It said that spreading such false information is totally rejected.

Smuggling foiled

Customs detectives foiled an Arab driver’s attempt to smuggle one kilogram of the drug shabu as he arrived from a Gulf country. Officers acted on a tip about the drugs, and were informed the truck in which the drugs are hidden arrived and they were found.

Fire extinguished

Jahra fire stations responded to a blaze in a popular store at dawn yesterday. The fire was located in a basement containing children’s clothes and toys. It was put out without injuries.

Harasser deported

The Interior Ministry deported a guard for harassing a woman at a mall, as he was caught on surveillance cameras, Al-Rai reported yesterday. The woman was accosted by the man in a Hawally mall, so she started screaming, and he was caught. Separately, Hawally police arrested two people for using drugs, Al-Rai reported. They were caught under the influence and in possession of heroin. The two were seen in a vehicle and were pulled over. Both claimed the drugs were for personal use.

