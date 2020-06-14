KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced Sunday 454 new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 35,920. Deaths reached 296 with the addition of seven fatalities. The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press conference that the 454 infections included 193 Kuwaitis, 68 Indians, 35 Bangladeshis, 68 Egyptians, and the rest of other nationalities. Currently, there are 171 patients receiving treatment at intensive care wards, Dr Sanad revealed. Meanwhile, health authorities conducted 2,324 swabs in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 334,612, Dr Sanad added. Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 877 people from COVID-19, bringing the tally to 26,759. — KUNA