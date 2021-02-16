KUWAIT: Forty-five hotels applied for registration on the “Kuwait-Mosafer” platform, as institutional quarantine is required at 3-, 4- or 5-star hotels from Feb 21 for all citizens and expats arriving in Kuwait for seven days at their expense, Al-Anbaa Arabic daily reported yesterday quoting official sources at the Kuwait Hotel Owners Association. The sources said this number can be increased due to the large number of hotels wanting to be involved, especially since hotel revenues dropped by over KD 100 million during the pandemic.