KUWAIT: The public prosecution ordered the arrest of several suspects who allegedly brought in 400 residents of various nationalities to supposedly work at five “nonexistent” hotels, in what is considered the largest human trafficking case in the country, Al-Rai Arabic daily reported yesterday. The prosecution’s order was made after immigration detectives learned about the visas used to bring in workers for the bogus hotels.

The workers confessed to paying KD 1,500 each to come to Kuwait. Detectives were instructed to intensify their investigations after discovering the use of a Kuwaiti woman’s signature, although she is out of the country for a long time, as documents were forged without her knowledge.

Meanwhile, a domestic helper killed her newborn baby at her employer’s house, the same daily reported yesterday. Her sponsor told police that when he entered her room, he was surprised at the sight of the “slaughtered” baby. Police responded and arrested the maid, who was taken to hospital for treatment and will be questioned after she recovers.

Domestic violence

In the meantime, a woman stabbed her husband following a domestic dispute, Al-Rai reported quoting a police source. The man was taken to hospital as the woman gave herself up to police. Separately, a girl escaped a kidnapping attempt in Farwaniya, after the suspect asked for directions to a restaurant before grabbing her by the hand. The girl screamed loudly, which prompted the suspect to escape. Detectives are looking for him. The victim, 15, was taking things to relatives in the neighborhood when the incident occurred, reported Al-Rai.

In a separate case, detectives are searching for a broker and his wife after they were accused by a real estate owner of stealing KD 10,000 in rent money. A police source said a Kuwaiti told Hawally police that he asked a man and his wife he knows to collect rent from tenants. They did the job well for a few months, but disappeared last month after collecting the abovementioned amount, which they did not deposit at the bank.