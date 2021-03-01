KUWAIT: Deaths in Kuwait in 2020 rose around 40 percent (3,230) to 11,302 by Dec 31, 2020, compared to 8,079 by Dec 31, 2019. Excluding deaths due to the coronavirus – 934 by Dec 31, 2020 – the difference in deaths between the two years is 2,296, an increase of around 28 percent.

Deaths among non-Kuwaitis rose 60.5 percent during 2020 (2,028) to reach 5,380, compared to 3,352 in 2019. Deaths among Kuwaitis increased 25.46 percent (1,202), reaching 5,922 in 2020 compared to 4,720 in 2019. – Al-Rai