KUWAIT: A total of 36 centers are available in Kuwait to provide COVID-19 vaccines, including 31 in primary health care clinics, Health Ministry Spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad said. Among these 31 centers, 15 are allocated to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca is given at the remaining 16, he added. The other centers include the Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref, the drive-thru center in Jaber Causeway, the military hospital, Ahmadi hospital and Kuwait National Guard clinic, he noted.

Kuwait’s daily coronavirus cases had on Saturday jumped by 1,612 to 362,018 as deaths rose by 10 to 2,005, according to the health ministry. Another 1,873 people were cured of the virus, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 341,477, ministry spokesperson Dr Sanad said in a statement.

The number of active cases stood at 18,536 as of Saturday, with 299 of them in intensive care units, he added, revealing that some 12,216 swab tests were conducted over the same period taking the total to 3,021,382. He went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, as the main way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA