30,000 expats in violation

KUWAIT: Around 30,000 expats are currently in violation of the residency law in Kuwait, Al-Qabas reported yesterday quoting security sources who warned sponsors and illegal expats alike that they have to pay fines accumulating since September 1. A decision made by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh to extend residencies and visit visas automatically for three more months covers only those whose residencies expire on August 31st and before, the sources explained.

People whose visas expire after that date will not have ‘article 14’ temporary visas valid until November 30, and if they fail to renew their visas, they will have to pay a KD 2 fine for each day between the dates of the visa’s expiry and renewal. According to the sources, thousands of visas have expired since September 1 while sponsors have so far failed to report to the relevant residency departments to renew them.

Live fire drills

The Ministry of Interior announced that the General Administration of the Special Security Forces will carry out field exercises with live ammunition during from Sunday September 27 to Thursday October 1, from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm in Failaka island. The ministry warned sea goers not to approach the shooting site during the aforementioned period of time, stressing that all maritime patrols will be on hand to prevent people from approaching.