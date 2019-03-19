KUWAIT: Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Adan Hospital Dr Abeer Al-Thayedi announced that a specialized medical team at her department and the visiting Italian professor Mauro Cervigni operated on 12 women diagnosed with urinary incontinence and managed during surgery to repair the patients’ pelvic muscles using the most up-to-date technologies. Thayedi said 30 percent of women suffer from urinary incontinence, adding that Adan Hospital’s urology OPD is fully equipped with the latest devices used in diagnosing the disease and activating pelvic muscles under the supervision of a team of specialized gynecologists.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi