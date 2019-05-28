30% diabetics in Kuwait suffer urology infections

KUWAIT: Head of the Urology Department at Jaber Armed Forces Hospital Dr Mohammad Al-Ghanim said diabetes is among the top diseases that lead to erectile dysfunction in men due to its effect on nerves and micro blood vessels in the reproductive system, adding 30 percent of diabetics suffer from urology infections in Kuwait. Ghanim was speaking during a lecture at Kuwait Diabetes Society on complications of diabetes and its relation to ED and urinary tract disease.

“We begin with the patients by regulating blood sugar levels, maintaining physical fitness, stopping smoking, maintaining ideal weight, and keeping good levels of blood sugar and cholesterol,” he said. He said the second step is to conduct blood tests and prescribe medications. If this does not help, localized treatment is done, finally followed by surgical intervention, adding every patient has a method through which they can benefit depending on the case. Ghanim said Kuwait is among the countries that have a high rate of diabetes, and it is a disease that affects various body organs.

By Abdelllatif Sharaa