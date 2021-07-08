KUWAIT: Shuaiba port customs officers foiled the attempt to smuggle 25,000 bags of chewing tobacco hidden in a container of asphalt. The 40-ft container arrived in Shuaiba from Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port, originating from India.

Officers became suspicious, so it was passed through the scanner, which indicated something was amiss. The container was thoroughly searched and 36 parcels were found, 16 of which had 500 bundles, with each bundle containing 50 packets of chewing tobacco, which is banned in Kuwait.