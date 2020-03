DUBAI: Qatar reported 238 more coronavirus infections among individuals under quarantine in a residential compound yesterday, the latest Gulf state to record new cases in a regional outbreak. Bahrain earlier announced 77 new infections among citizens evacuated by plane from Iran, which has emerged as an epicenter for the virus in the Middle East. Two meetings of G20 economies due to be held in Saudi Arabia have been postponed.

All Gulf Arab states have recorded infections but no deaths. The spike in cases in Qatar, which took the country’s tally to 262, was among expatriates who had been quarantined inside one compound after three residents were diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, the health ministry said. Bahrain’s new infections were among 165 individuals flown home on Tuesday in the first repatriation flight from Iran. A second government-chartered flight is set for Thursday.

Those who did not test positive will be quarantined in a dedicated facility, Bahrain’s government communications office said in a separate statement. There are no direct flights between Bahrain and Iran, the world’s fourth most affected country, with more than 8,000 infections. Airlines are cancelling flights across the region as governments try to stem the spread of the virus.

A meeting of agriculture and water ministers of the Group of 20 major economies in Saudi Arabia, set from March 17 to March 19, has been postponed until further notice because of virus concerns, organizers said in an email seen by Reuters. A G20 working group meeting scheduled for next week was also postponed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The kingdom holds the G20 presidency this year and hosts the annual summit in November. It recorded one new virus infection in an Egyptian transiting through Jeddah airport on his way to Cairo, state media said yesterday, taking its tally to 21. Riyadh’s preventive measures include locking down its eastern Qatif region, suspending the umrah pilgrimage and travel bans on 14 countries. The causeway linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain was closed on Saturday. In the United Arab Emirates, the central bank said it was prepared to support the banking system in mitigating against the downside risk of the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran yesterday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll in the three weeks since the Islamic republic announced the first deaths from the outbreak. The outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran is one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated. “Based on new lab results, we have identified 958 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,000,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

“Unfortunately in the past 24 hours, we have had reports of 63 deaths and overall 354 have lost their lives” to the virus, he added. The capital Tehran had the most new infections with 256 cases. The central province of Isfahan followed with 170, and Semnan, to the east of Tehran, had 63. Bushehr as well as Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad in the southwest had no new cases. Iran announced its first coronavirus deaths, in the Shiite holy city of Qom, on Feb 19.

It is yet to officially impose quarantines but authorities have repeatedly called on people to refrain from travelling. They have closed schools and universities and resorted to shutting hotels and other tourist accommodation to discourage travel. Jahanpour said the number of infections was still on the rise and that Iran would not be “celebrating the end of coronavirus” during the country’s new year holidays, which start on March 20.

President Hassan Rouhani also called on people to limit their movements in order to contain the virus. “Movements must be reduced to the possible minimum, unless it is absolutely necessary,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting, flanked by ministers wearing masks. “Everyone must pay attention to protocols and be careful so the virus’s spread can be contained,” he added. Rouhani also warned against “exaggerating” the number of dead through non-official tolls and causing “fear and anxiety” among the public.

Apart from direct fatalities, 84 people have died from methanol poisoning in Iran after rumors circulated that drinking alcohol can help cure or protect from the virus. In some provinces such as Khuzestan in the southwest, the death toll from poisoning is higher than that from the coronavirus. Separately, Iran’s foreign ministry expressed concern over the health of Iranian prisoners in the United States because of what it called President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak there.

Spokesman Abbas Mousavi made the remarks after the United States demanded the release of American prisoners from virus-hit Iran. “We’re worried about the health of some Iranian prisoners taken hostage” in the US, he told a news conference that was held online because of the outbreak. Mousavi criticized the US over what he called its “imaginary projects like a wall, a carefree president, and needless and illegal presence in other countries” and urged Washington to use its resources better to ensure the health of its citizens. – Agencies