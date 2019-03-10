2,200 deportations in 2019

KUWAIT: Security sources said around 2,200 Arab and Asian expats were deported in January and February 2019. Expats are usually deported for violating residency or labor laws or involvement in criminal cases including traffic violations, felonies and crimes. The sources said that some sponsors cooperate with the authorities and purchase tickets for their workers from travel agencies at the deportation prison, which has helped accelerate the process to three days to a maximum of one week before the detainees are deported. – A Saleh