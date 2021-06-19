20th June 19/06/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Daily E- Paper – Kuwait Times Click above icon to download full news paper RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WHO, MoH to tackle COVID together Unvaccinated mall employees in limbo after Kuwait’s new ban India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ dies of COVID Ultraconservative cleric Raisi wins Iran presidential vote Kuwait FM attends diplomatic forum alongside counterparts in Turkey KRCS launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Syrian refugees in Lebanon E Paper 20th June 19/06/2021