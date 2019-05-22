200 surgeries performed at Jaber Hospital

KUWAIT: Chairman of Kuwait Association of Surgeons and the head of Jaber Hospital’s surgery department Dr Salman Al-Sabah said 200 surgeries had been conducted at the hospital since January. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ghabqa, he stressed that Jaber Hospital is meant to become the best in the region, adding that all surgical majors had started in the hospital. He warned of the growing rate of obesity in Kuwait, adding that Kuwait in particular and GCC states in general have come a long way in obesity surgeries.

Physiotherapy board membership

Kuwait Physiotherapy Society member Dr Mariam Mansour Al-Mandeel won a four-year membership on the electrotherapy executive board during the recent world physiotherapy conference held and organized in Geneva by the World Confederation for Physical Therapy. Kuwait Physiotherapy Society Chairperson Dr Hana Al-Khamees congratulated Mandeel, pointing out that the executive board plays a significant role in setting comprehensive global plans to improve the use of electrotherapy.

Blood money

Ministry of Social Affairs’ acting undersecretary Hana Al-Hajery said the ministry is about to form a special committee to review the regulations and procedures followed on collecting donations to pay blood money and other related compensations. Hajery added that the ministry had made some proposals to the Cabinet to control and regulate collecting donations to pay blood money after the flaws and violations committed recently. Hajery said the committee will be headed by the ministry and include elements from the interior, foreign, justice and awqaf ministries, the financial investigations unit, the Central Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Municipality.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi