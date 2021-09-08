KUWAIT: Two workers were killed while firefighters and rescue teams managed to rescue a third at Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 2 construction site after they were engulfed by sand for about four hours, according to the Kuwait Fire Force. Minister of Public Works Rana Al-Fares said a committee will conduct an “immediate and impartial investigation” after the three construction workers were buried under sand after a collapse.

The committee, which includes representatives from Kuwait University and the Kuwait Municipality, will look into the reasons behind the incident and the extent of adherence to safety standards, the minister said in a statement. Fares, also State Minister for Communications and IT, said all the parties involved have not been allowed to leave the premises until the probe is complete, underlining that those found culpable would face legal measures. – KUNA