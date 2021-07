KUWAIT: Shuwaikh Port customs officers foiled an attempt to smuggle 2.4 million packs of chewing tobacco in four containers arriving from a Gulf country. Four 40-ft containers were meticulously searched by inspectors Friday evening, who found 111,000 bags of chewing tobacco.

The second container contained 154,000 bags of chewing tobacco, the third container had 2 million bags, while the fourth contained 140,000 more bags of chewing tobacco, which is not allowed to be imported into Kuwait.