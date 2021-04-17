18th April 17/04/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Daily E- Paper – Kuwait Times Click above icon to download full news paper RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID death toll passes 3 million as cases surge Zain shares Ramadan blessings with MOI frontliners Kuwait continues delivering aid to those in need during Ramadan Expats, non-vaccinated have higher ICU numbers in Kuwait Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack Chadian women crush gravel to make ends meet in dust and heat E Paper 18th April 17/04/2021