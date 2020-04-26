KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced 183 new coronavirus

(COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 3,075, while one

.death was reported as well, bringing the total fatalities’ toll up to 20.

During the daily briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 61 patients were in intensive care, 31 of them in critical condition

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,249 patients, said the spokesperson.

Also today, a 57-year-old Iranian male who had been receiving treatment at ICU for 24 days passed away.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 150 patients,

bringing the total to 806 recoveries. – Kuna