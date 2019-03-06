KUWAIT: Authorities filed 181 citations against violators of the labor law at the Shadadiya university site during an unscheduled campaign yesterday. The crackdown came as part of the activities of a joint committee that includes members from the Public Authority for Manpower, Interior Ministry and Commence Ministry to adjust local labor market conditions, Manpower Authority Director Ahmed Al-Moussa announced. Inspection teams found 117 laborers holding article 20 residency visas (domestic helpers), 15 shepherds and 49 private sector workers working at the site, Moussa explained, adding that the arrested laborers were referred to relevant authorities pending further measures.

‘Bachelors’ phenomenon

A Kuwait Municipality committee formed by ministerial resolution number 57/2019 to follow up the issue of ‘bachelors’ residing in private and model residential areas met under the chairmanship of the municipality’s deputy director for Farwaniya and Mubarak Al-Kabeer affairs Ammar Al-Ammar. The meeting was also attended by Farwaniya security director Maj Gen Ahmad Al-Ali and representatives from several state departments to discuss setting a mechanism to fight this phenomenon. Ammar said that this phenomenon is alien to the Kuwaiti society and has been snowballing and posing extra burdens on public facilities in these areas. He also noted that relevant authorities had been invited to the committee’s meeting next week to discuss solutions to evict bachelors from those areas. Ammar added that municipal branch managers had been instructed to list the buildings turned into bachelors’ houses in private and model residential areas.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi