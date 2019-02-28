KUWAIT: The 17th Annual Fireman’s Day Festival was inaugurated yesterday at Souq Sharq, under the title of ‘Protecting Children is Our Responsibility.’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh attended the inauguration ceremony of the three-day event, along with top Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) officials.

KFSD announced during the ceremony that 2018 witnessed a three percent drop in accident reports, five percent drop in fire reports, eight percent drop in residential fire reports and four percent drop in transportation fire reports. – Photos by Fouad Al-Shaikh and Yasser Al-Zayyat