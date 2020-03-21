KUWAIT: Up to 17 coronavirus cases were discovered over past 24 hours in Kuwait, bringing total number of people infected with COVID-19 virus to 176, official spokesman of the Kuwaiti KUWAIT: Up to 17 new coronavirus cases were discovered over the past 24 hours in Kuwait, bringing the total number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus to 176, official spokesman of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) an infected Kuwaiti citizen had travelled to the UAE, while four persons — three Kuwaiti citizens and a Lebanese resident — were in the United Kingdom. A Kuwaiti, a Lebanese resident and a Somali resident had been to Switzerland. Moreover, a Kuwaiti national was in Egypt. Eight individuals were in close contact with persons who had travelled to the UK: Four Kuwaitis, an Indian resident, two Filipina housemaids and an Egyptian.Diagnosis of these persons as coronavirus patients brought the whole number of the infection cases in Kuwait to 176, the official spokesman affirmed in remarks to KUNA.The health ministry has urged citizens and expatriates to adhere to decisions and recommendations issued by state authorities and the World Health Organization to abstain from gathering and refraining from venturing out except for necessities. — KUNA