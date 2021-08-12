150 kg of hashish found in imported air coolers 12/08/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: Shuwaikh Port customs officers discovered 150 kg of hashish hidden in air coolers that arrived from a neighboring country. The discovery was made when an officer had doubts and decided to search the container thoroughly. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Man hid drugs in fire extinguishers 2.4 million packs of chewing tobacco found in 4 containers Police detain man with 1.2 million Captagon pills 65 percent of crimes in Kuwait linked to drugs 25,000 packets of tobacco found in asphalt container Kuwait Interior Ministry seizes huge amount of drugs in five months E Paper 12th August 11/08/2021