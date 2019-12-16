1,230 students received free evening tuition’s

KUWAIT: Around 1,230 high school students benefited from free evening classes organized by Ahmad Al-Rabee secondary school before the midterm exams, said informed sources, noting that the classes were delivered by 39 Kuwaiti and expat teachers assisted by eight volunteering administrative staff members. The sources added the students received a total of 78 hours of free tuition.

The sources explained that this was the fourth year to hold these classes and that 800 students from Hawally, 83 from the Capital, 79 from Farwaniya, 30 from Mubarak Al-Kabeer, seven from Jahra, 161 from the private schools and three from the seniors’ schools attended this year’s classes.

In another educational concern, the Ministry of Education explained that reshuffling school directors during grade 12 midterm exams only involves public school directors, especially since private school grade 12 students usually sit for their exams in public schools.

By A Saleh