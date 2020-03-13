Mariam Al-Aqeel

Kuwait Minister of Social Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel on Friday decried social media reports on an alleged plan to deport expatriates as “totally untrue”.

Al-Aqeel, who doubles as Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Acting Minister of State for Service Affairs, said in a press statement that no decision whatsoever had been made in this regard.

The minister even underlined that she was not in a position to take such a decision, urging mass media and social media to ensure credibility under these circumstances Kuwait and the entire world are currently experiencing.

To avoid confusion and chaos in the society, everyone should seek true information and news from official sources, Al-Aqeel requested.

The Public Authority of Manpower also dismissed such reports as being “divorced from reality”, urging people to steer away from rumors and fake information just to protect public security and safety.