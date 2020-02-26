KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced midday Wednesday (25 February 2020) the confirmation of six new cases of COVID19 virus associated with travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran, for a total of 18 cases confirmed in Kuwait.

Meanwhile the Minister of Health Sheikh Basel Al Sabah visited the Kuwait International Airport to inspect the medical procedures and checks being conducted on returning airline passengers.

Yesterday, Touristic Enterprises Company announced that the Khairan Resort will be evacuated starting tomorrow (Wednesday) to be turned into a quarantine site for people suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus. This came upon a Ministry of Finance request to use the location for quarantine. All prior reservations will be canceled and money refunded, TEC said.

Kuwait suspended flights from and to Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, as well as all arrivals from Hong Kong and China.

Rumors of cancellation of school, rampant on social media, have not been confirmed. Kuwait University announced today that classes are still on as scheduled. The Ministry of Education has made no announcement to date on whether to suspend schools for one or two weeks after the holiday as widely speculated. Senior ministry officials are reportedly set to meet Thursday to decide whether to extend the holiday or not.

Also yesterday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry closed 5 pharmacies for violating orders that set prices of masks at 100 fils for surgical masks and 1.320 for N95 masks. The pharmacies are located in Salmiya (1) Maidan Hawally (2) Ishbiliya (1) and Rai (1). People who suspect that pharmacies are withholding stocks or have proof of overcharging for masks should call #135 to report the matter.

Continue checking Kuwait Times website and Instagram for updates and information that is reliable and confirmed.