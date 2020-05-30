KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced Saturday 1,008 new coronavirus infections, raising the total to 26,192 cases. Deaths reached 205 with the addition of 11 more fatalities. Official spokesperson of the ministry of health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement to KUNA that all these patients had contracted the virus from infected persons and others suspected of being contaminated with the pathogen.

The 1,008 new cases include 287 Kuwaitis, 229 Indians, 171 Egyptians and 133 Bangladeshis, with the rest of other nationalities. Currently, 206 patients are receiving medical care in intensive care wards, Sanad said, adding that 52 persons were discharged from quarantine in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, health authorities conducted 3,661 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total count of such tests to 290,013, Sanad said. – KUNA