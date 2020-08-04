A general view showing lawmakers in attendance at a parliament session in the National Assembly yesterday.

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Ten lawmakers on Tuesday filed a no-confidence motion against Finance Minister Barrak Al-Sheetan for allegedly proposing to raise charges on public services as part of a government austerity programme in the face of low oil prices.

MP Riyadh Al-Adasani grilled the minister for the second time in a few weeks over almost the same issues and this time accused the minister of attempting to overburden citizens with additional charges.

The minister denied the charges and insisted they were merely draft proposals initiated by the entire government and would not be implemented in full or in part without the prior approval of the National Assembly.

But MPs Rakan Al-Nasef, Omar Al-Tabtabaei, Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Ahmad Al-Fadhl, Safa Al-Hashem and Khalil Al-Saleh, in addition to Khaled Al-Shatti, Salah Khorshed, Saleh Ashour and Adasani himself filed the no-confidence motion against the minister.

Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said the voting on the motion will take place on August 12. Those vying to oust the minister need at 25 MPs to vote the minister out of office.

The second grilling against Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh was postponed for two weeks at the request of the minister, who insisted it will be in public.