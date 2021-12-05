KUWAIT: Kuwait Credit Bank granted a total of $1 billion in financial assistance to people with special needs in the past 10 years, the bank said yesterday. Around 37,000 persons have benefited from the disability grant since it was enacted by law in 2010, it noted, adding that the bank is always keen to promote and support humanitarian work in Kuwait. The services provided to people with special needs are available through the bank’s online portal and the bank’s mobile application, as well as the branches, added KCB. – KUNA