KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said yesterday 687 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while four persons died of the disease in the past 24 hours. MoH spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the total registered infections reached 72,400 while deaths increased to 482.

He added that 443 cases of the new infections were Kuwaiti citizens, or 64.48 percent, and 244 were non-Kuwaitis, or 35.52 percent. The MoH had announced earlier the recovery of 509 people from the virus in the past 24 hours, as total recoveries reached 64,028.



Dr Sanad said 168 of the new cases were registered in Al-Ahmadi medical zone, 168 in Jahra, 147 in Farwaniya, 117 in Hawally and 87 in the Capital. He added that 117 patients were in the intensive care units, and that people receiving treatment were 7,890.

Medical workers conducted 3,450 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of swabs since the outbreak of the disease to 535,803. Dr Sanad called on the public anew to abide by physical distancing and follow hygienic regulations. — KUNA