Zubaidi back in local markets, but remains very expensive

Few fish in the market every summer

KUWAIT: The fish market in Souq Mubarakiya is almost empty in summer, as fish are expensive compared to other seasons. The reasons, according to some fish vendors, are limited supplies in the summer because many fishermen take a break or go on vacation to their home countries. Fishermen in Kuwait are mostly Egyptians, Iranians, Bangladeshis, Indians and Pakistanis. “We have few fish supplies this summer, but this is not unusual since we face this situation every summer,” a fishmonger told Kuwait Times.

On Monday, the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) announced the end of suspension of fishing for Zubaidi (sliver pomfret), a delicacy for many locals. Kuwaiti Zubaidi cannot be sold at fish markets from June 1 to July 17. Prices of Zubaidi in the past few months rose to as much as KD 12 per kilo and about KD 60 per basket, depending on its size. “Prices are still up, and local Zubaidi is more expensive than what we are selling now from Iran and other neighboring countries. Also every summer, fish usually go to deeper waters, so as a result the catch is very limited,” said a fish trader at Souq Mubarakiya.

The vendors hoped that by the end of the month, prices will change as supplies will start to increase. Fish caught in Kuwaiti waters account for 20 percent share of the Kuwaiti market, with the remaining imported from neighboring countries. Almost 80 percent of fish sold in Kuwaiti markets is imported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Zubaidi, Hamour, Nuaibi and Maid are some of the variety of fish popular in Kuwait. Iranian and Pakistani Zubaidi is sold at the same price, while shrimp, which is mostly imported from Saudi Arabia and Egypt, is sold for KD 3 to KD 5 per kilogram depending on the size. But during the shrimping season, the price falls by 500 fils per kilogram.

By Ben Garcia