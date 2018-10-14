Zain uses its technological capabilities to achieve New Kuwait vision at GITEX

Bader Al-Kharafi welcomes Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid at company’s booth

KUWAIT: Zain Kuwait inaugurated its dedicated booth at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX Technology Week 2018). The international event is hosted in Dubai until Oct 18, where technology leaders and pioneers gather under one roof for five days to showcase the latest tech applications that will enrich the digital world’s revolution.

The opening ceremony witnessed the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, where he was welcomed by Zain Group’s Vice Chairman and Group CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi and Zain Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer Eaman Al-Roudhan, with the attendance of Kuwait’s General Consul in Dubai Thiab Al-Rashidi as well as Zain’s executive management and Zain’s strategic partners from global firms.

During his tour at Zain’s booth, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his admiration of the leading role Zain plays in transforming the telecom sector in the Middle East, as well as the company’s efforts in advancing innovation within the enterprise sector that witnesses constant leaps of change in the region’s markets.

Zain’s participation in this global event, organized by the Dubai World Trade Center and featuring the biggest global companies, organizations and entities from the telecom and IT industry, came to stress the importance of this event within the telecom sector, as it is considered one of the biggest events in the industry around the world.

Zain’s participation highlights its efforts to achieve its strategy to enrich its transformation into a fully-integrated digital service provider. Zain started its digital transformation journey by launching many smart services and solutions to both consumers and businesses throughout the past two years. Zain is participating as the only telecom company that represents Kuwait in this leading global and regional event amongst the presence of international firms.

Through its participation at GITEX Technology Week, Zain aims to showcase its capabilities as an active partner in achieving the goals of the Kuwait National Development Plan (New Kuwait 2035) that stems from HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s conceptualized vision of a new Kuwait by 2035, which is based on five expected outcomes and seven key pillars. Through its booth at GITEX, Zain provides the technologies required under each of the 7 Pillars to achieve the goals of the Kuwait National Development Plan.

At GITEX, Zain offers its latest innovative solutions for empowering a smart life, a safe community, and an efficient business sector based on the 7 Pillars of the Kuwait National Development Plan, which are Smart Security, Smart Education, Smart Health, Smart Mobility, Smart Living, Smart Economy, and Smart Infrastructure.

The smart solutions Zain showcases at GITEX includes solutions for Smart Security, like access control, identity management, mass notification, video surveillance, intercampus communications, and business intelligence. Solutions for Smart Education include connected classrooms and virtual classrooms. Solutions for Smart Healthcare include remote chronic illness management, remote medical collaboration solutions, healthcare cloud services, and more.

Zain’s smart solutions also feature solutions for Smart Mobility, including smart parking, remote monitoring, and smart public signage. Solutions for Smart Living include smart districts, energy management, facility management, smart metering, smart lighting, smart benches, digital signage, and smart waste bins. Smart Economy solutions include the smart investment platform, E-Wallet, payment platform, and smart retail. Finally, Smart Infrastructure solutions include the integrated DNX Platform, which enables all individual services to run in a cohesive environment, and synergizes across applications by fusing data and analysis to provide a 360-degree platform view for digital service development, management, and operations.

During GITEX, Zain also greatly focuses on showcasing the full capabilities of the integrated 5G technology that it started investing in last June, which represents a quantum leap in the operational efficiency of Zain’s network in Kuwait, and makes Zain one of the first companies in Kuwait and the region to adopt this solution to meet the ever-growing needs of its individual and enterprise customers, as well as support the expansion of digital transformation applications.

Zain’s participation at GITEX will also include the showcasing of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, which extend to serve numerous essential sectors and industries. The company designed these solutions specifically to enrich its leadership as an active partner in creating the future of smart life in Kuwait. In addition, NXN, Zain’s smart city arm, is also present at GITEX to offer strategies and innovative smart solutions that achieve the New Kuwait vision goals, especially in relation to increasing the efficiency of the infrastructures of the various government entities in the country, as well as developing areas of education, health, security, community safety, and economic progress.

Zain affirmed that it is committed to expand in smart life and digital transformation applications to participate with the public sector in executing the seven pillars of the New Kuwait 2035 vision to enrich economic development and digital diversity, along with its strategic partners. Zain’s strategy is centered around digital transformation leadership and empowering the community to enjoy a smarter portable lifestyle, as well as using advanced technology and Zain’s long experience to enable an easier and more flexible life. The company places itself as an active partner in creating the future of smart life in Kuwait.

Zain’s participation at GITEX Technology Week contributes to prove the company’s full potential in triggering the digital community, and will enrich its collaborations in Telecom and IT areas with its strategic partners on multiple levels. The company’s participation in such global events will motivate its efforts to becoming a fully integrated digital lifestyle provider.