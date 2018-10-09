Zain strategic partner of seventh Youth Empowerment Symposium

Under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, announced its strategic partnership of the Youth Empowerment Symposium for the seventh consecutive year. The event, which comes under the patronage of High Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, will be held this year at Four Seasons Hotel. Zain’s strategic partnership of the Youth Empowerment Symposium since its inception seven years ago comes in line with the company’s long term strategy of providing the necessary support to national initiatives aimed at uplifting the capabilities and skills of Kuwaiti youth.

Waleed Al Khashti, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer, said during the press conference: “Today, Zain is proud to announce its strategic partnership of the Youth Empowerment Symposium for the seventh consecutive year. Zain has always been a main supporter of this national and academic initiative since its inception, and this is our responsibility towards this vibrant segment of the community”.

Al Khashti added: “The Youth Empowerment Symposium is considered one of the biggest academic programs that cater to the youth in Kuwait and even the GCC region. Every year, the symposium excels at inviting local and international experts, professionals, and pioneers in the fields of business, information technology, economics, and social media from all around the world to share their personal and professional experiences with the Kuwaiti youth who anxiously look forward to learning from them every year”.

Al Khashti concluded: “There is no doubt that Zain’s support of this national initiative stands as an indication of the company’s strong belief in the youth and the importance of their development across all fields of activity”.

The Youth Empowerment Symposium, to be held 5- 6 November, provides local youth with an ideal opportunity to gain valuable insights from a number of internationally and locally renowned industry pioneers, academics, and experts. This year’s speakers include Mitch Lowe, CEO of Movie Pass, former co-founding executive of Netflix and former President of Redbox, Jason Wheeler former Vice President of Finance at Google and former Chief Financial Officer of Tesla Motors.

Zain’s presence in this national event showcases the company’s dedication to empowering the entrepreneurial skills of youth in Kuwait. The symposium delivers outstanding knowledge to talented young people to be able to progress in their fields of interest as well as to spark the light of enthusiasm within them.