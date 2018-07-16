Zain strategic partner of LOYAC for over 14 years

Company contributes to developing youth skills and education sector

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, announced its strategic partnership of LOYAC, a non-profit organization that aims at developing the youth’s talents and skills. This year, Zain’s partnership with LOYAC continues for over 14 consecutive years.

Zain’s sponsorship and support to LOYAC’s programs and initiatives since its inception comes in line with the company’s corporate sustainability and social responsibility strategy, which centers around the development of the education and youth sectors. The company is keen on partnering with various public, private, and non-profit entities that cater to the youth’s talents and skills, ultimately contributing to the further progression of the national economy.

This year, Zain’s support to LOYAC will extend to a great number of educational initiatives and programs that cater to developing the youth’s skills and talents. This includes the support to KON, a social entrepreneurship program that is brought to Kuwait in collaboration with Babson College in Boston, considered the most prestigious entrepreneurship college in the United States and the number one institution in the world for entrepreneurship education. The programs also include the IFAD Internship Program, where young Kuwaiti talents are sent abroad to learn from international experts.

Zain’s support to LOYAC will also include the LOYAC AC Milan Soccer School, which has become one of the leading soccer schools in the region over the past nine years. The school’s training staff consists of highly qualified coaches from Italy and various regions of the world, and features a professional training atmosphere. The LOYAC AC Milan Soccer School was the first Arab team to ever participate in the International Youth Peace Tournament.

Through its strategic partnership with LOYAC, Zain also trains hundreds of students as part of the LOYAC Summer Internship Program. The students take part in completing tasks, learning new skills, and go through professional training in the real business world at various departments and divisions within the company. Zain also offers the students financial rewards in recognition of their efforts and as an encouragement to their dedication.

Zain is proud to be one of the strategic partners of LOYAC since its inception, especially that it is considered one of the most prominent national programs that cater to the youth and offers them a healthy and empowering environment to develop their skills and talents in an educational, fun, and social atmosphere.

Since its inception in 2002, LOYAC has grown to be the first choice of the youth in Kuwait when it comes to innovative and high quality educational programs. LOYAC runs several programs for the youth to develop their professional skills, enhance their personal growth and to help them find their sense of purpose by extending themselves to others.

Zain believes in the development of the communities in which it operates, and it is a very important part of the company’s overall success. The company considers education as a core element in the community development process, and it will continue to support it to contribute to the further progress of the country’s youth.