Zain Strategic Partner of ‘Kuwait Beautiful and Green’ competition

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, participated in awarding the first place winners of the ‘Kuwait Beautiful and Green’ drawing competition organized by Kuwait Times for school students. The event took place at Symphony Style Hotel in Salmiya with the attendance of Kuwait Times Editor-in-Chief Abd Al-Rahman Al-Alyan.

Zain’s Strategic Partnership of this initiative for the fifth year running came in line with its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy towards the education sector, through which the company encourages and supports efforts that contribute to offering the proper environment for the youth to unleash their creativity.

The competition witnessed immense participation of students from public and private schools, including special needs schools. The competition aimed at encouraging students to showcase their artistic skills by drawing paintings that portray a beautiful and green Kuwait.

Zain believes the development of the communities in which it operates is a very important part of the company’s overall success. The company considers education as a core element in the community development process, and it will continue to support it to contribute to the further progress of the education sector.

Zain’s partnership of the competition for five years springs from the company’s core belief that social responsibility is a significant corporate element. The company believes that supporting initiatives such as this one provides young people with skills and tools necessary to help them highlight and develop their skills.