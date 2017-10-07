Zain sponsors First Kuwaiti Medical Innovations Conference

In presence of health and social affairs ministers

Part of Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, sponsored the First Kuwaiti Conference for Medical Inventions and Innovations, organized by The Kuwaiti Association for Surgeons between September 28th and October 1st at Jumeirah Hotel. The conference came under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi and Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh, as well as president of The Kuwaiti Association for Surgeons Dr Salman Al-Sabah.

Zain’s support to the conference came as part of its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy towards the health sector, through which the company aims to reinforce its joint collaboration with various leading medical entities in Kuwait, both from the public and private sectors. Zain is keen to contribute to the further development of the medical sector as well as raise health awareness within members of the community.

During the conference, Zain Group’s Executive Director for Strategy and Business Development Malek Hammoud participated in a discussion panel entitled “Stories About Innovation in Kuwait”, where he highlighted the great roles the telecommunications and IT sectors play in recent medical advancements, as well as the huge potentials of telecom innovations in providing new models for cutting costs, increasing efficiency of medical processes, wireless monitoring and tracking of patients data, and more.

Zain was present at the conference through its dedicated booth, where the company introduced visitors to its special and exclusive offers for doctors, surgeons, medical professionals, medical staff, and other healthcare providers as a sign of appreciation to this crucial humanitarian profession. The conference witnessed a number of workshops and discussion panels that aimed at training new doctors and developing their skills, as well as discuss the latest innovations in medical and surgical processes around the world.

Zain’s support is an extension of a series of partnerships the company is continuously adopting to serve its strategic and sustainable goals, ultimately contributing to the wellbeing and health of everyone in the community. Zain’s contribution falls under the company’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategies and aims to raise awareness within the community and shows its keenness in having a productive role in social and health activities.

Zain’s solid Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability strategies primarily focus on the wellbeing of the entire nation. For that reason, the company has maintained its support to all kinds of initiatives that spread awareness and help make a difference. Every year, Zain launches its annual breast cancer awareness campaign, as well as cooperates with the Ministry of Health, and partners with the Kuwaiti Red Crescent for several awareness campaigns related to the health sector.

It is worth mentioning that Zain established Zain Hospital, specializing in ear, nose, and throat treatment. The hospital was constructed and equipped by the company to address the needs of the patients in the country, giving them the opportunity to head to a state-of-the-art health institution which is fully equipped with the latest medical equipment to serve their health issues.